NRL players revolt over training restart - report

NRL stars are reportedly planning to boycott a return to training on Monday in solidarity with the New Zealand-based Warriors.

The Sydney Morning Herald and Channel 9 reports players had a phone hook-up on Wednesday night with the Rugby League Players Association where they agreed not to go to training on May 4.

The players are throwing a spanner in the works of the league’s plan to restart its season on May 28 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The players are considering the decision because no new pay deal has been finalised between them and the NRL, even though they were promised that would be delivered earlier this week.

Nine reports the NRL has now told the players a revised pay structure won’t be given to them until next week.

This is because of commercial complexities involving negotiations with TV partners Nine and Foxtel after a broadcast deal was reached for a 20-round season.

The uncertainty around pay caused Warriors players, led by captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, to question their next move.

The NRL has applied for a special government exemption, yet to be officially granted, for the Kiwi side to fly into Australia, where they would then spend two weeks in quarantine.