NRL players agree to six percent salary cap

NRL players will take a six percent cut to the salary cap over the next two years.

Months of negotiations between the NRL and Rugby League Players Association have finalized a revised salary cap of $9.02 million for 2021 and $9.11 million for 2022.

This is to ensure the top 30 squads and a minimum of three development players are retained.

The salary cap was originally agreed at $10 million for those two seasons at each of the 16 clubs.

This would amount to around a $19 million salary sacrifice from players.

The game’s elite players have also taken a significant hit in the form of State of Origin payments – which will be reduced to $15,000 per game.

Adding to this, player benefits and entitlements will also be reduced over the next two years.

[Source: NRL.com]