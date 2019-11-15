Home

NRL player Bryce Cartwright refuses mandatory flu injection

TVNZ
May 5, 2020 11:48 am
Gold Coast league player Bryce Cartwright. [Source: TVNZ]

Gold Coast Titans league player Bryce Cartwright has reportedly refused a mandatory flu jab.

The NRL has introduced compulsory flu shots for players in a bid to prevent players from contracting the virus.

The league has asked Cartwright for an explanation, but The Daily Telegraph reports he will still be able to play when the competition resumes at the end of the month, if he signs a waiver.

Cartwright and wife Shanelle revealed last year they hadn’t vaccinated their two children.

 

[Source: tvnz]

