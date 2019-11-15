NRL matches live on FBC Sports

The round three of the NRL Telstra Premiership matches will feature live on FBC Sports Channel tonight.

You can watch the first match between the Cronulla Sharks and West Tigers at 7.30pm, while Melbourne Storm take on Canberra Raiders at 9.35pm.

All four teams have updated their 19 man squad and are ready to for the long-awaited return of the NRL season.

Fans can expect to see Fiji Bati wing Suliasi Vunivalu who is named in the starting line-up for the Storms in tonight’s game.