NRL matches live on FBC Sports

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 30, 2020 12:31 pm

The round three of the NRL Telstra Premiership matches will feature live on FBC Sports Channel tonight.

You can watch the first match between the Cronulla Sharks and West Tigers at 7.30pm, while Melbourne Storm take on Canberra Raiders at 9.35pm.

All four teams have updated their 19 man squad and are ready to for the long-awaited return of the NRL season.

Article continues after advertisement

Fans can expect to see Fiji Bati wing Suliasi Vunivalu who is named in the starting line-up for the Storms in tonight’s game.

