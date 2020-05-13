NRL makes rule change to help Warriors

The Warriors have been granted special dispensation to loan players from rival clubs.

This comes less than a week out from the resumption of the NRL season.

The New Zealand club has been asking the Australian Rugby League Commission for extra support, having lost three players to long-term injuries since arriving in Australia.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has told 2GB radio the Warriors will now be allowed to negotiate agreements with rival clubs to bring in reinforcements.

It’s now up to the clubs to decide whether they’re willing to loan out any players.

The Warriors restart the NRL season against the Dragons next Saturday.

[Source: Radio New Zealand]