NRL investigating revenge porn scandal

Another NRL star is under the spotlight.

Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs is at the centre of an apparent revenge porn scandal after a sensitive video was released of him online without his consent.

TVNZ reports, it’s understood police are speaking to the person who released the video yesterday and they could face charges.

An NRL official says the Integrity Unit is aware of the matter.

In a miserable season for the Broncos, Staggs has been a shining light for the side and was one of the best on the field in Friday’s loss to Cronulla.

Meanwhile, round 13 of the NRL kicks off tomorrow with the Dragons hosting the Roosters at 9:50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9:35pm, Panthers play the Raiders.

The Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm on Sunday and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm.

[Source: NRL]