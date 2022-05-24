NRL Indigenous Round launched

[Source: NRL]

The National Rugby League launched its 2022 NRL Indigenous Round today to build on NRL’s commitment to the Pass Back, Move Forward theme.

The NRL’s Indigenous Round aims to recognise that greater understanding of Indigenous history and culture is essential in creating a more united future, and to encourage fans to be part of the change.

Throughout the week and across all eight Round 12 matches from the 26th to 29th May, the NRL is challenging fans to learn the land and learn the history, through knowledge and respect for the traditional

custodians of the land on which they live and experience the game.

Matches at each venue will be preceded by traditional welcome ceremonies, performances and celebrations of Indigenous culture, while the 16 NRL clubs will wear specially designed jerseys for the round, inspired by Indigenous art and storytelling.

The first indigenous match will be between Storm and Sea Eagles on Thursday at 9.50pm at AAMI Park, the home of the Wurundjeri people.