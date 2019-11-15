NRL holds breath after Tedesco recorded high temperature

Rugby League star James Tedesco is the first player to miss a game under the National Rugby League’s new health protocols in the coronavirus pandemic.

This is after Tedesco woke up with a high temperature yesterday just a week after the league restarted following a two-month shutdown.

The Kangaroos fullback failed a test that prohibits anyone with a temperature above 37.2 from entering a stadium on game day or for practice.

As a result he was ruled out of the Sydney Roosters side that thumped the Broncos 59-0 in Brisbane last night.

Tedesco who is the 2019 NRL player of the year will have to undergo more testing for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers host the Warriors at 8 tonight before Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm meet the Rabbitohs at 9:55pm.

Tomorrow, the Eels take on the Sea Eagles at 7:30pm then the Cowboys face the Sharks at 9:35pm.

On Sunday the Raiders play the Knights at 6:05pm and Titans host West Tigers at 8:30pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Eels and Sea Eagles game tomorrow and the Raiders versus Knights match on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The delayed coverage of last night’s game between the Broncos and Roosters game will be aired at 9 tonight on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL]