NRL grand-final crowd limited

The crowd at the NRL grand-final at Suncorp Stadium will be capped by 75 per cent.

The Queensland Government made the announcement today citing concerns over COVID-19.

Queensland Premier reveals that due to six cases in the state over the past 24 hours, stage-two restrictions would be reintroduced for Brisbane, Gold Coast, Logan, Moreton Bay, Townsville and Palm Island.

The historic first grand-final at the iconic Brisbane venue officially sold out on Tuesday morning after the last release of tickets went on sale to the public at 4pm on Monday.

The capped crowd will be 39,000 fans due to the Queensland Public Health Orders

Ticketek will automatically refund tickets to the final 25% of fans who purchased seats in each grand final selling allocation.

The NRL grand-final kicks-off on Sunday at 8.30pm between the Rabbitohs and the Panthers.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]