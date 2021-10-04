NRL considers postponing grand final

The NRL is considering the “unlikely possibility” of postponing the grand final.

This can be done if the Queensland Premier says there can’t be crowds at Suncorp Stadium.

The final between Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs is set to be played in Brisbane on Sunday night, but the state’s government is desperately trying to get on top of an outbreak of cases that threatens to derail rugby league’s premier event.

Yesterday the Queensland government announced the crowd capacity for the game had been reduced from 100 percent to 75 percent.

But if cases continue to climb in the sunshine state, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hasn’t ruled out banning any spectators from attending the grand final.

According to Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sports, the NRL is desperately looking at contingency plans to cover the game in every possible scenario.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys says postponing the season decider is not off the table.

The Queensland government has said it may even make a decision on the NRL grand final going ahead as late as Sunday morning.

The final is scheduled to kick off at 8:30pm on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source:Channel 9]