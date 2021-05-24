NRL entering the late stages of trials

The NRL is entering the late stages of trials with ball-tracking technology that has the potential to eliminate forward pass errors among many other possibilities for the game.

The current NRL Women’s competition has been using technology-embedded balls created by UK-based company Sportable, the brainchild of three South African rugby fanatics who have spent the past six years refining the technology.

[Source: NRL]