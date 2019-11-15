Home

NRL 'definitely' returning on May 28; clubs to resume training soon

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 23, 2020 10:32 am
Tui kamikamica. [File Photo]

Australia Rugby League Commissioner Wayne Pearce has confirmed the National Rugby League will ‘definitely’ restart on May 28.

Pearce say the competition has gotten green light from Government.

Pearce has been heading up the Project Apollo innovations committee planning the NRL’s return.

He says on Wednesday teams were set to begin training again as early as May 4, with the proposed start date now locked in.

He also confirmed the points table would remain as it was when the competition was put on hiatus, honoring the first two rounds of play.

How the competition would be structured was yet to be finalized, and where the Warriors stood in the competition going forward was still a work in progress.

[Source: nrl.com]

