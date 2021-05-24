V'landys confident NRL has systems in place to avoid disruptions

Home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 6, 2022 4:01 pm
Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman, Peter V'landys [Source: SMH]

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman, Peter V’landys is confident the NRL will have enough measures in place to ensure there are limited disruptions to the major men’s and women’s competitions.

V’landys discussed the NRL’s plans and the current climate of the COVID-19 pandemic on Australia’s, The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

The NRL boss told the host Mark Levy that they have learned from past experienced and have systems including 30,000 antigen tests that will minimize disruptions.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this year they will be more lenient, allowing players to go places but stresses that players must use their common sense.

V’landys says players can go to restaurants but should not visit overcrowded places like pubs or nightclubs.

He says they are confident that if one player does catch the virus, they will catch it early with the rapid antigen tests, and that way they won’t infect any of the other players.

