NRL asks Roberts to explain fight night

A few players attended the Tim Tszyu v Dennis Hogan fight last night despite being advised by the NRL not to attend.

The Wests Tigers have confirmed James Roberts attended and are in discussions with NRL officials about a possible biosecurity breach by the centre.

It is understood Roberts did not seek an exemption to attend the fight and did not wear a mask.

Article continues after advertisement

The NRL emailed clubs yesterday afternoon advising that players were not permitted to attend the bout after enacting level-two protocols earlier in the week.

Rabbitohs stars Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell were also at the fight at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre but attended with NRL approval.

Walker and Mitchell trained with South Sydney this morning according to nrl.com to prepare for tomorrow’s clash against the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, tonight Viliame Kikau’s Panthers play the Sea Eagles at 9:05pm

Two matches will be played tomorrow, starting with the Bulldogs taking on the Rabbitohs at 5.05pm before the Storm meets the Broncos at 9.05pm.

On Saturday, the Sharks face the Cowboys at 6.30pm and the Titans take on the Raiders at 8.35pm.

The Knights and the Dragons opens scheduled matches for Sunday at 6.05pm and you can watch this live on FBC Sports and the Warriors face the Roosters at 8.15pm.

On Monday, the Eels battle the West Tigers at 6pm.