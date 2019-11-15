NRL asks Queensland government to relax vaccination stance

The NRL has asked the Queensland authorities for an exemption that would see Gold Coast teammates Bryce Cartwright and Bryan Kelly return to training.

The Titans on Friday stood down Cartwright, Kelly and Nathan Peats after the NRL ruled that all 32 players and 18 staff in their “bubble” must receive a flu vaccination. Peats subsequently agreed to have a flu shot.

The hooker later revealed via Twitter that he did not have the vaccination because of a bad reaction he had to it when playing for Souths eight years ago.

The reason why the club had to stand down Cartwright and Kelly is because the original exemption from the Queensland government which gave the Titans, Broncos and Cowboys permission to play and train in the state explicitly stated players be vaccinated.

A waiver wasn’t part of the agreement the NRL had with the Queensland government.

[Source: nine.com.au]