NRL anti-vaxx players to sign waiver form

NRL players who refuse to be vaccinated but sign a revised waiver will be permitted to train and play after the Australia Rugby League Commission ratified the game’s biosecurity measures.

A small number of players across the code, including the Gold Coast’s Bryce Cartwright and Canberra trio Sia Soliola, Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine are understood to have crossed out a line of the NRL’s original waiver.

The section requiring players to agree that they are placed at greater risk of contracting influenza by not being vaccinated is understood to have been amended.

Article continues after advertisement

Players are now asked to acknowledge they have been advised of the heightened risk in not being vaccinated.

Consultation with the RLPA will continue on the biosecurity measures, with the NRL stating 97 per cent of more than 800 players and staff across the game have been immunized.

[Source: NRL]