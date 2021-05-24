Home

Rugby League

NRL All Stars squads announced

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist
February 9, 2022 5:52 am
[Source: Nrl.com]

The squads for the NRL All Stars match has been announced.

Warriors halfback Kodi Nikorima will make his co-captaincy debut alongside Raiders prop, Joe Tapine.

A number of players will be making their first appearance in Saturday’s clash including, Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita, Raiders fullback in Jordan Rapana as well as Manly’s Morgan Harper and Melbourne Storms’ Reimis Smith, along with hooker Erin Clark and lock Jazz Tevaga.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharks player Royce Hunt, Broncos’ TC Robati, Jayden Nikorima and Tuku Hau Taphua will come off the bench.

The Indigenous All Stars are laced with big guns in the likes of captain and Bulldogs winger, Josh Addo-Carr, Andrew Fifita, Nicho Hynes and Will Kennedy.

Brayden Trindall will come in as halfback, Jesse Ramien as centre.

Cowboys winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Bulldogs centre Brent Naden make their debuts in the starting backline.

Brisbane duo Albert Kelly and Selwyn Cobbo, Dragon Tyrell Sloan and Rabbitoh Shaquai Mitchell, brother of Latrell, all debut from the bench.

The match kicks-off on Saturday at 9.10pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

