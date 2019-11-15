Not all Fijians are wingers says Vuniyayawa

Fiji born Auckland Warriors prop King Vuniyayawa says not all Fijians are wingers.

Speaking to NRL.com the 25-year-old says he might be Fijian but he is not fast.

Vuniyayawa says he had to convince his early coaches that just because he was from Fiji didn’t mean he was a winger.

He adds that he trained how to play wing so he had a fair idea but still he is not a winger.

Vuniyayawa grew up playing rugby union after his family, which includes five brothers and two sisters, moved from Fiji to New Zealand.

It’s been a remarkable journey for Vuniyayawa, who began last season playing for his local club Manurewa Marlins in New Zealand’s domestic Fox Shield competition after visa problems prevented him joining Manly’s feeder team Blacktown Workers.

