Nofoaluma scores four as Samoa cruise to beat Cook Islands

[Source: NRL]

Local Campbelltown junior David Nofoaluma crossed for four tries as Toa Samoa launched a new era ahead of the World Cup with a comfortable 42-12 win over the Cook Islands on Saturday night.

Samoa coach Matt Parish blooded eight debutants for the international fixture while only two players – Marty Taupau and Bunty Afoa – remained from the last Test match played in 2019.

After seven losses in their past nine matches, the emergence of young NRL stars Josh Schuster, Izack Tago and Taylan May in recent seasons added flair for the Samoan side while Nofoaluma cashed in on the edge.

Tago and May crossed for early tries on international debut before Nofoaluma scored a double in each half as the Samoans racked up a comfortable lead throughout the evening.

The Cook Islands struck back twice through Rabbitohs prop Davvy Moale and former Bunny Steven Marsters in a promising second period for the side ahead of their World Cup campaign in October.