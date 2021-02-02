Home

Rugby League

No NRL return for Folau

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 5:35 am
Former dual international Israel Folau will not return to the NRL.[pic:nrl.com]

Former dual international Israel Folau will not return to the NRL.

This comes as St George Illawarra have abandoned a plan to seek NRL approval to sign Folau on a two-year deal.

St George issued a statement last night saying following 24 hours of intense focus and an extraordinary general meeting they would not pursue Folau’s return any further.

Article continues after advertisement

The decision was communicated to Folau’s agent after a two-year offer believed to be worth around $1 million, had been discussed with the 31-year-old.

Folau’s multi-million-dollar rugby deal with the Australia Rugby Union was terminated in 2019 over homophobic slurs on social media.

[Source:nrl.com]

