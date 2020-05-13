No major injury concerns for Fijian players in the NRL

There has been no major injury concerns amongst Fijian players set to play when NRL resumes on the 28th of this month.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says he’s been in contact with the players who are in good condition and are ready for game day.

Apart from Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya ruled out due to a hamstring tear, Costin says all other players are in good hands in their respective clubs and are well looked after.

“I’ve been staying in touch with the players and checking in how they’ve been training with their NRL based club and everyone’s fit and ready to go. We have no major injuries that are keeping the players out at the moment.”

A number of Fijian players expected to hit the ground when games resume includes Suliasi Vunivalu, Tui Kamikamica and Isaac Lumelume for Melbourne Storm.

Flyer Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake for Parramatta Eels and Apisai Koroisau for the Panthers.