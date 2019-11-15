No Kamikamica in Storm lineup for round four

Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica has still not recovered from a back injury.

Kamikamica has not been included in the Melbourne Storm’s match-day squad to take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday in round four of the NRL.

While Kamikamica is out for this week’s clash, Suliasi Vunivalu retains his position on the wing for the Storm.

Other Fijian players confirmed for their respective teams as per round four team lists includes Saint George Illawarra Dragons pair Brayden Wiliame and Mikaele Ravalawa.

The Saifiti brothers will feature for the Knights against the Raiders while the Eels have retained the same team that thrashed the Broncos last week with Bati stars Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and former Bati Reagan-Campbell Gillard starting while Kane Evans to come off the bench.

The Panthers match against the Warriors will have three Bati reps as Viliame Kikau teams up with Apisai Koroisau for Penrith and King Vuniyayawa for the Auckland based team.

Looking at the round four draws, the Roosters play the Broncos tomorrow and there will be two games on Friday with the Panthers hosting the Warriors and the Storm meet the Rabbitohs.

On Saturday, the Eels take on the Sea Eagles and Cowboys face the Sharks.

On Sunday the Raiders play the Knights and Titans host West Tigers.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Eels and Sea Eagles game on Saturday and the Raiders versus Knights match on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The delayed coverage of the Broncos and Roosters game on Thursday will be aired at 9pm on Friday.