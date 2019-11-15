No judiciary charges from Storm-Raiders clash

Storm centre Brenko Lee has not been charged by the NRL match review committee over a high tackle in Friday night’s 30-10 win over Canberra.

Lee was put on report for a careless high tackle on Raiders winger Semi Valemei but has escaped any further sanction.

The NRL confirmed on Saturday there were no charges from the match review committee following Friday night’s match.

Article continues after advertisement

It means Melbourne will go into this week’s grand final at close to full strength with Cameron Munster (knee) and Dale Finucane (calf) having shaken off injuries ahead of the win over Canberra.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In tonights NRL match, the Rabbitohs takes on the Panthers at 8.50pm and the match will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]