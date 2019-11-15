Secondary Rugby League Competition winner still in question

For the first time, there could be no winner for the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

This comes after the suspension of all local and internationals tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FSSRL committee is yet to meet with Fiji National Rugby League to discuss its next step, as the competition came to a halt after the Zone finals last month.

FNRL chief executive Don Natabe says if the competition is stood down, there would be no overall winner.

“What could happen as an option is that if we don’t have the final the competition could be stood down. Then we will have no winner declared for this year.”

The FSSRL competition began in the early 2000’s, and has brought out prominent players like Marika Koroibete and French-based player Virimi Vakatawa.

The current defending champion in the U19 grade is Queen Victoria School.