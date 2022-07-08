No Fiji games for Silktails this year

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails / Facebook]

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails match against Ryde Eastwood Hawks scheduled for July 30th will not be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This would have been the team’s first home game in Fiji after more than two years playing in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

Due to ongoing issues faced by the club, the Silktails, will not have any of their matches played in Fiji until next year.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, the club has expressed its disappointment but has confirmed that the game will now revert to their Sydney home ground at Mascot Oval in New South Wales, Australia.