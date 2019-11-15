Niukore faces two match ban

Eels forward Marata Niukore is facing a two-game ban after he was charged with a grade-one crusher tackle in last night’s 14-0 win over Melbourne Storm.

He can halve the ban if he enters an early guilty plea.

Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona has also been given a grade-one careless high tackle charge for his hit on Niukore in the 53rd minute.

Meanwhile in tonight’s matches, the Panthers play the Sharks at 8pm and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

Another match tonight will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

[Source: NRL]