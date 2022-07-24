Ninth straight win for Panthers

[Source: NRL.com]

Defending NRL champion Panthers increased their winning streak to nine after repelling a physical challenge by the Sharks.

Penrith overcame Cronulla 20-10 in round 18 last night.

After falling behind 10-0 early, the Panthers slowly worked their way back into the game and had the class to grind out their 17th victory of the season.

Izack Tago, Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai crossed for Panthers.

In other games, Raiders beat the Warriors 26-14 and the Rabbitohs down the Storm 24-12.

Today the Bulldogs face the Titans at 4pm while the Cowboys meet the Wests Tigers at 6.05pm.