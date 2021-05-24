Newcomers Saints win women’s 9s title

The Yasawa Saints have been crowned Fijian Rugby League Nines women’s champion.

Saints defeated favorites Police Blue 4-0 in the final at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka last night.

Rover Sereana Maragi-Nasau scored the match-winning try and sealed the victory at the final hooter.

Yasawa Saints President Jonetani Nasau says it’s the first year of rugby league for the women’s side and the achievement certainly is a source of encouragement.

He says the players will relish the victory as newcomers to rugby league and they’ll go back with lots more than just a win.

Winning try-scorer Maragi-Nasau was also named best player for her valiant effort in the thriller final.