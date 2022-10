[Photo Credit: New Zealand Kiwis/Facebook]

New Zealand has qualified to the final eight after a 48-10 win over Ireland this morning in the Rugby League World Cup.

This defeat leaves Ireland relying on a Jamaica victory if they are to reach quarter-finals.

New Zealand maintained a strong lead in the first half with a strong 24-6 lead.

The side currently leads group C with 6 points while Ireland is hanging at third with 2 points.