New Zealand stamp winning start

[Photo: Rugby League World Cup 2021 / Twitter]

New Zealand made a winning start to their 2021 Rugby League World Cup campaign with a 34-12 victory over Lebanon this morning.

The Kiwis, ranked number one in the world, overcame shaky starts in both halves following early concessions to emerge with the two points and move joint-top of the pile with Ireland following the latter’s rout against Jamaica.

Parramatta half-back Mitchell Moses provided the creative highlight amid a gutsy performance that refused to go away from the first kick to the final whistle.

In other World Cup results, Italy defeated Scotland 28-4 and Ireland defeated Jamaica 48-2.