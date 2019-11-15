New premier rugby league competition next year

The Fiji National Rugby League will be introducing a new premier men’s competition for the 2021 season.

Still in the planning phase, the competition will be similar to the current Vodafone Vanua Cup and State of Origin format.

The top eight teams that qualified for the Vodafone Vanua Cup quarterfinals today will have direct qualification to the revamped premier format.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe says the new contest is another way of further developing elite rugby league in the country.

“The whole tournament concept mirrors the 2015 top eight format and structure and at this time we are also starting among many others prerequisites for how to select the teams that will qualify for the New Year’s competition.”

The FNRL has revised its finals series format for the Vodafone Cup 2020 quarterfinals where 16 top performing teams will be competing in.