New players have potential for World Cup

Fiji Bati head coach Joe Rabele is keeping close tabs on players who have recently switched to rugby league this year.

This includes Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi, Fiji 7s squad member Taniela Sadrugu, and former Naitasiri fullback Vuate Karawalevu.

Both Masi and Sadrugu will join North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL, while Karawalevu is already part of the Roosters setup.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabele says Karawalevu has been one of the standout players in the Ron Massey Cup competition and if he performs to expectation, he could join the World Cup squad next year.

“The door of the Fiji Bati team is still open. If you perform to the best of your ability to be part of this this team, so be it. He has been improving a lot for this year especially for the Under-20 senior rosters and the Kaiviti Silktails team so hopefully he’ll learn a lot from this year and take it to next year.”

Rabele is slowly assembling a team for the World Cup that will consist of a mixture of international and local players.