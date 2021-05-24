New NRL post-season transfer window in the cards

The NRL is considering making changes to its current model including a new post-season transfer window.

Talks with the Rugby League Players’ Association are set to begin on a new collective bargaining agreement with two major focuses.

The first area which will be discussed is the salary cap and the second will be about regulating player movement.

Article continues after advertisement

This as the current system sees players such as Viliame Kikau and Isaiah Papali’i spending a final year at their club before departing leaving fans disappointed.

Discussions are also around having a single window after the grand final, giving players only weeks to make a decision and move on to their new location.

Round four of the NRL starts today with the Titans facing the West Tigers at 9.05pm

FBC Sports will air the Storm vs Bulldogs clash LIVE on Sunday at 6pm.

[Source: foxsports.com.au]