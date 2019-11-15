New hairdo will stay says Viliame Kikau

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau’s new hairdo will stay on for quite some time even with his parent’s disapproval.

As a flying Kikau leaped above a clumsy Storm attempt to score the match-winner last Friday, New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler described the Bati star’s hair as a “big, blonde squidgy mop” that was eager to soak up any opportunity that came his way.

Speaking to NRL.com Kikau says the mop nickname is likely to stick for the remainder of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he has no intentions to trade in the look despite his biggest fans, parents Apenisa and Lily, urging him to reconsider on a daily basis.

Kikau says everyone is calling him a mop, but he doesn’t really care.

Tough dub. Love going to work with this boys 🖤

Thank you as always to the Man above for His blessings 🙏🏾

Congratulations to one of my good mates @SuliVunivalu as well played nrl game 100. Totoka vakaoti drau 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/SbGUV4P0tu — Viliame Kikau (@BillKikau1) June 20, 2020

Since round two after the Dragons game Kikau got the haircut and his plan is to grow it for all of this year.

The former Marist Brothers High School student says his parents are still angry and every time they call him they don’t say hello but the first thing they ask is whether he has cut his hair.

Kikau says he is going to keep growing his hair until his parents have the chance to go to Australia and then his dad will probably try and cut it himself.

Meanwhile, Kikau and the Panthers will take on the Rabbitohs on Thursday at 9:50pm.