Rugby League

New Eels crowd favorite starting to find his form

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 11:38 am
Isaiah Papali [Source: Fox Sports]

New Eels crowd favorite Isaiah Papali is starting to find his form.

Long before Papali’i was charging through right-side defenses like they were made of rice paper, he had to learn how to run again.

Papali joined Paramatta on a bargain deal worth less than $200,000 a year and his career was feared to be on the line before it had even started.

Article continues after advertisement

As one half of the first mother-son combination to play NRL, Papali’i’s “pram was always parked on the sidelines” of a rugby league field from the time he could lift his head.

When he was 15-years-old, he had won powerlifting gold medals on the side and had the world at his feet until a compound fracture of his leg had prospective NRL clubs fearing he would never truly realize his potential.

However, in his past six games for the Eels, Papali has scored four tries, made an average of 143 meters and 35 tackles per game.

Papali and will be in action again tonight for the Eels when they host the Broncos at 9:55 tonight.

Meanwhile, at 8pm, Titans face the Rabbitohs.

Last night the Panthers defeated Knights 24-6.

Source: NRL

