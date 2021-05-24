New club for Koroisau in 2023

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau will join a new club in 2023.

In a statement today the Wests Tigers announced that the dual premiership winner has agreed to join the club from the start of the 2023 NRL season.

The 29-year-old Koroisau who is contracted with Panthers for the 2022 campaign has signed with Wests Tigers on a two-year deal with a mutual option for the third season.

Koroisau has played 145 NRL games across eight seasons with the Rabbitohs, Panthers and Sea Eagles, and was an instrumental piece in Penrith’s premiership success this season.

On top of winning two grand finals across his career, Koroisau has played at the highest level in rugby league, featuring in 13 Tests for Fiji before making his State of Origin debut for New South Wales earlier this year.

Wests Tigers Director of Football Tim Sheens says he’s thrilled to see Koroisau sign on with Wests Tigers.

This means Koroisau and Viliame Kikau will join new clubs in 2023.

Kukau has signed for the Bulldogs.