Rugby League

Naupoto re-elected as FNRL director

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 4:10 pm
Rear Admiral (retired) Viliame Naupoto [left] with FNRL coach Joe Rabele

Rear Admiral (retired) Viliame Naupoto has been re-elected as the Fiji National Rugby League director.

Following the FNRL Annual General meeting on Friday, Taniela Vakamoce, Aporosa Lutunauga, Napolioni Batimala, Josaia Bose, and Ilaitia Tagituimua have also been re-appointed.

In addition to the six directors, Apenisa Dansey who now becomes the seventh director was newly elected to serve for a term of three years.

Naupoto thanked members for having confidence in him and the other directors to lead into another term.

He says they will continue to conduct business as a sport through the pandemic.

The FNRL board will at its next board meeting to appoint a Chairman.

28 delegates from affiliated clubs and leagues from 6 districts also attended the AGM.

