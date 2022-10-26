Natoga re-commits to Silktails

Osea Natoga [Kaiviti Silktails / Facebook]

Former Fiji Schoolboys rugby winger Osea Natoga has re-signed for another season with the Kaiviti Silktails.

The Silktails announced that the 2022 leading try scorer has re-committed to the club for 2023.

Natoga who was part of Gareth Baber’s Fiji 7s side to the Oktoberfest 7s in Germany in 2019 says he’s truly blessed to be part of the Kaiviti Silktails family.

He’s hoping to grow more in the sport of rugby league and will try his best next season.

Silktails Head Coach, Wes Naiqama says he’s excited to work with the 22-year-old and he’s a real professional athlete.

Naiqama says Natoga sets the standard on and off the field with his work ethic and this was evident in the way he was able to make such a smooth crossover to league finishing third in the league for tries scored in the Ron Massey Cup.

Natoga won the Deans for Ratu Kadavulevu School in 2018 with Sireli Maqala.