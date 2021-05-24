Natoga joins Silktails

Another former Fiji Secondary Schools Deans rugby star has joined the Kaiviti Silktails Elite Development Pathway.

Osea Natoga who was part of the Ratu Kadavulevu School 2018 winning Deans team with Sireli Maqala was part of the Silktails EDP Inductions that were held over the last three days in Suva, Lautoka and Sigatoka.

Natoga also made the trip with the national 7s side to the Oktoberfest 7s in Germany in 2019.

The 21-year-old is following the footsteps of former Marist Brothers High School student Vuate Karawalevu who is now part of the Roosters NRL training squad after coming through the Silktails program.

Silktails Head of Pathways, Ben Tubakibau says he’s happy with where the players are in terms of strength and aerobic fitness.

He adds they have some exciting young and big players from club and secondary school competition level, and if trained right, they will be awesome for the Silktails in the coming years.

The Silktails EDP has started and Natoga is one of the players expected to shine next season.