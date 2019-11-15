Home

Nasinu U19 rugby league team work on discipline

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 2, 2020 12:29 pm

The Nasinu Secondary School Under-19 rugby league team is focusing on their discipline.

As they head into the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League South/East Zone semifinals this weekend.

Nasinu is aware of the competition especially when they will play a team like Marist Brothers High School.

Assistant Team Manager Taraivini Nakabuniceva says they will have to bring out their best against Marist.

“The competition has been very tough, we had strong games prior to this against the two champion’s side from the Eastern Zone, so that has helped in our preparation going into the zone playoffs. So it has been really great heading into our preparation heading into our national quarters”.

The second semifinal will see Ratu Kadavulevu School playing Queen Victoria School on Saturday at the Marcellin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa.

