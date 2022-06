Nasinu Under-15 made a strong second half comeback to book a spot in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League final next week.

This after they beat Ra Roosters 16-10 in the semi-final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Ra Roosters dominated the first half with an 8-6 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

It was Nasinu who put on a classy second half performance, scoring two more tries to take the win.