Nasinu seals spot in Secondary School Rugby League semi-final

Nasinu Secondary School has confirmed its place in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League semi-finals.

The former champions defeated Nasikawa Vision College Knights 32-10 in their national quarterfinal clash at Buckhurst ground in Suva today.

Nasinu who has produced the likes of Marika Koroibete and Virimi Vakatawa proved their class.

Article continues after advertisement

In other quarterfinals, RKS is playing Sigatoka Methodist College, Lelean Memorial School takes on Ba Provincial and champions QVS face Ra High School.