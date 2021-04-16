Nasinu Panthers wins FSSRL U-15 title

Nasinu Secondary School Panthers have won the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Under-15 title.

The Panthers defeated Ba Provincial Freebird Institute 10-6 in the final at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The final lived up to expectations as both teams gave their all.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu made the perfect start in the first with two successive tries for a 10-nil lead.

Ba Provincial never gave up the fight and scored an unconverted try to trail 4-10 at halftime.

A successful penalty conversion saw Ba Provincial add another two points inside the first three minutes of the second half.

Meanwhile, the U19 final will be held at 2pm.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.