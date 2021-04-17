Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby League

Nasinu Panthers U-15 edge RKS Eels

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 10, 2021 11:05 am

Nasinu Secondary School Panthers have edged the Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels 14-8 in their Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy Under-15 semifinal.

The Panthers led 6-4 at the break at Churchill Park in Lautoka and were out to ensure they book their place in the final.

RKS, however, hit back midway in the first half scoring a try to take the lead.

Article continues after advertisement

But Nasinu was too hot to handle as they scored a crucial try with only a few minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, in the first semifinal, Ba Provincial Dragons thrashed Tavua District Rabbitohs 28-8.

The finals of the secondary schools rugby league will be held in Suva next weekend.

 

 

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.