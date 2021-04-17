Rugby League
Nasinu Panthers U-15 edge RKS Eels
April 10, 2021 11:05 am
Nasinu Secondary School Panthers have edged the Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels 14-8 in their Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy Under-15 semifinal.
The Panthers led 6-4 at the break at Churchill Park in Lautoka and were out to ensure they book their place in the final.
RKS, however, hit back midway in the first half scoring a try to take the lead.
But Nasinu was too hot to handle as they scored a crucial try with only a few minutes remaining.
Meanwhile, in the first semifinal, Ba Provincial Dragons thrashed Tavua District Rabbitohs 28-8.
The finals of the secondary schools rugby league will be held in Suva next weekend.
