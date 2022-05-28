Nasinu Panthers book semifinal spot

The Nasinu Panthers under-19 rugby league team is on course to successfully defend their championship in the Fiji Secondary Schools South Eastern Zone rugby league competition.

After defeating John Wesley 20-8 in the quarterfinals at St Marcellin ground in Vatuwaqa, Suva, the team advances to the semi-finals next week.

Other quarterfinal matches are currently underway.

In Under-15 quarterfinals, Nasinu Panthers edged Lelean Bati 10-2, Marist Brothers High School defeated Shreedhar Sharks 28-4, and in the Under 17 grade, Marist Storm beat Sila Tigers 14-0.