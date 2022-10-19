Naruma to lead Silktails next season

[Photo: Supplied]

The Kaiviti Silktails will enter into its third New South Wales Rugby League Ron Massey Cup season with a new captain.

Young Sunia Naruma has been handed the baton to take over from prop Apakuki Tavodi who has signed with Queensland Rugby League side Ipswich.

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll says Naruma, who plays centre and five-eighth, has developed his game solidly over the past two seasons playing in Sydney.

Naruma joined at the end of the 2020 season from the Coastline Roos Club in Sigatoka after switching from Rugby Union.

Driscoll adds Naruma’s skills and the way he presents himself off the field is exactly the person they need to lead the team.

The Silktails start their pre-season in mid-November at the club’s high performance centre in Lautoka.