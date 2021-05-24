Nanai stays with Cowboys

The Cowboys have fended off interest from rival clubs to extend in-demand edge forward Jeremiah Nanai with a one-year extension.

The 19-year-old has had an impressive start to the year and has now signed a one-year extension to keep him in North Queensland until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Storm have secured three major re-signing with the likes of Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates.

Hughes and Coates have committed until the end of 2026, while Grant has agreed to an extension to the end of 2025.

Nanai and the Cowboys face the Warriors on Friday at 8pm while the Storm battles the Raiders on Saturday at 5pm.