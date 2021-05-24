Naitokatoka ready for NRLW debut

Former Fiji Bulikula captain, Sereana Naitokatoka is ready to make her mark in the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership next season.

The 20-year-old is one of 13 possible NRLW debutantes in the Eels squad for the rescheduled 2021 competition.

The free-spirited playmaker earned the call-up after an impressive season with the Mounties at the state level competition.

She started playing rugby league at the age of seven, aspiring to follow in the shoes of 2010 NRL premiership winner and Dragons coach, Jamie Soward.

Her likely halves partners at the Eels include NSW halfback Maddie Studdon and another up-and-coming playmaker Emily Curtain.

[Source: NRL]