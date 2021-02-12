Home

Naitasiri Secondary target giants

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 12, 2021 5:30 am
Naitasiri Secondary U-19 rep Senivalati Vunibua

Naitasiri Secondary School has set their targets for the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition.

The team has set their plans identifying Ratu Kadavulevu School and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School as the teams to beat in the under 19 grade.

Naitasiri Secondary U-19 rep Senivalati Vunibua says RKS and RSMS should be ready for some surprises.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will want to execute our game plan. Two of our main competitors are Ratu Kadavulevu School and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School”

He adds the team has been training and they are working hard to achieve their goals.

The FSSRL Vodafone Trophy kicks-off next Saturday.

