Naiqama to join Huddersfield Giants

Kevin Naiqama [Source: loverugbyleague.com]
Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama will return to the Super League next season after signing with Huddersfield Giants.
Kevin struck a two-year deal starting from 2023 with the Super League club.
The three-time Super League champion will make the move from the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.
From 2023, welcome the Giants latest recruit. Fiji international, Challenge Cup and Grand Final winner Kevin Naiqama!
— Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) July 21, 2022
He returned to Australia ahead of the 2022 season under Trent Robinson.
The 33-year-old made just five appearances this season, scoring twice.
The Fijian international has made a total of 118 appearances in the NRL.
He won the Harry Sunderland trophy in the 2021 Super League Grand Final as St Helens defeated Catalans at Old Trafford.
Ian Watson has his say on 2023 signing Kevin Naiqama!
"It's a big lift for us on the journey we want to go on!"
Full exclusive interview with Ian on GiantsTV:
— Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) July 21, 2022