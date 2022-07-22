Naiqama to join Huddersfield Giants

Kevin Naiqama [Source: loverugbyleague.com]

Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama will return to the Super League next season after signing with Huddersfield Giants.

Kevin struck a two-year deal starting from 2023 with the Super League club.

The three-time Super League champion will make the move from the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

🇫🇯 From 2023, welcome the Giants latest recruit. Fiji international, Challenge Cup and Grand Final winner 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐢𝐪𝐚𝐦𝐚! Welcome to the #CowbellArmy! 🎟️ https://t.co/IeusvGbKWH pic.twitter.com/ey9Vfy1iQn — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) July 21, 2022

He returned to Australia ahead of the 2022 season under Trent Robinson.

The 33-year-old made just five appearances this season, scoring twice.

The Fijian international has made a total of 118 appearances in the NRL.

He won the Harry Sunderland trophy in the 2021 Super League Grand Final as St Helens defeated Catalans at Old Trafford.